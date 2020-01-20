This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two killed and five injured after man opens fire at Texas concert

Police are hunting for the offender who fled the scene.

By Press Association Monday 20 Jan 2020, 10:57 PM
47 minutes ago 4,551 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4973234
Police officers work at the scene of the deadly shooting.
Image: AP/PA Images
Police officers work at the scene of the deadly shooting.
Police officers work at the scene of the deadly shooting.
Image: AP/PA Images

TWO MEN HAVE been killed and at least five people were injured when someone opened fire during an argument at a concert in Texas.

Police are hunting for the offender who fled the scene on Sunday evening after the shooting at the Ventura, a music venue and bar in San Antonio.

The bar is along the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk.

The medical examiner’s officer identified the men killed as Robert Martinez, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25, police said.

A 46-year-old woman and four male teenagers aged 16 to 19 were hurt but are expected to survive.

An argument broke out inside the club and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

One victim died at the scene and another six were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said the shooting was “not a random incident” and that at least one of the victims knew the suspect.

McManus said preliminary information indicates the people shot were all patrons, rather than staff.

The chief said he is confident a suspect will soon be identified and apprehended.

Jacob Flores said he was among the 25 to 30 patrons in Ventura when someone shot at a performer and the venue turned into “chaos”.

“As soon as everyone heard the shots, everyone bolted out,” the 17-year-old musician told the San Antonio Express-News. “My life flashed before my eyes.”

A since-deleted Facebook event indicated Sunday night’s concert at the Ventura was “Living the DREAM”, a showcase featuring multiple performers.

Advertisements for the concert were posted to websites advertising local events and listed performers’ social media pages.

It was not the only shooting at a US entertainment venue on Sunday night. Two people were shot and killed and at least 15 injured outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, just before midnight.

An armed security guard shot and killed the man suspected of fatally shooting a woman outside 9ine Ultra Lounge.

Kansas City Police Captain David Jackson told reporters that responding officers found “a chaotic scene”. It was not clear if the gunman targeted anyone in particular.

A police spokesman said a gunman opened fire on a queue of people waiting to enter the bar.

A Facebook post on 9ine Ultra Lounge’s page advertised Sunday night’s “Sold Out Sundays” event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs American football team, who beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie