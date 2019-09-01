This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 September, 2019
'Multiple gunshot victims' in Texas mass shooting

At least five people have been killed.

By AFP Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 12:14 AM
File photo of Cinergy, Odessa
Image: Google Streetview
File photo of Cinergy, Odessa
File photo of Cinergy, Odessa
Image: Google Streetview

AT LEAST FIVE people were killed in a mass shooting in the US state of Texas on Saturday.

Another 21 people were injured in what has been described as a ‘random’ attack.

Police say they have shot and killed one gunman following the incident.

“It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy [cinema] in Odessa,” local police said on Facebook. 

“There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.”

Earlier, police said that “the suspect just hijacked a US mail carrier truck” and urged people to stay off the road and use extreme caution.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

