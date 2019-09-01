'Multiple gunshot victims' in Texas mass shooting

AT LEAST FIVE people were killed in a mass shooting in the US state of Texas on Saturday.

Another 21 people were injured in what has been described as a ‘random’ attack.

Police say they have shot and killed one gunman following the incident.

“It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy [cinema] in Odessa,” local police said on Facebook.

“There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.”

Earlier, police said that “the suspect just hijacked a US mail carrier truck” and urged people to stay off the road and use extreme caution.