Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Dart passengers now able to report anti-social behaviour via text message

People can text the word TRAIN followed by their location and details of the incident in question to 51444.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 6:38 PM
44 minutes ago 1,625 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4770785
File photo of a Dart train.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo of a Dart train.
File photo of a Dart train.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

DART PASSENGERS ARE now able to report anti-social or suspicious behaviour via text message.

The new service, flagged back in June, has now been launched.

Members of the public can text the word TRAIN followed by their location, carriage number if possible, and details of the incident in question to 51444. Texts will be charged at standard network rates.

The message will alert the Dart security centre, which will then make contact with security teams, Iarnród Éireann staff, and/or gardaí as needed.

Customers will receive an automated response to confirm that their message has been received. The text alert system is due to be extended to Dublin commuter routes in the coming weeks.

Just over 800 incidents of anti-social behaviour, including 14 assaults on staff members, were reported to Irish Rail last year – up from 705 in 2017. 

There have been 635 incidents, including six assaults on employees, to date in 2019. The reported incidents include vandalism, intimidation and theft.

“While the overwhelming majority of journeys occur without incident, we have been experiencing an increase in anti-social behaviour incidents, so are determined to take the necessary measures to reverse this trend,” spokesperson Barry Kenny previously said of the service. 

