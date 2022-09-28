Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 28 September 2022
TG4 to launch new Irish language children's TV channel

Niamh Ní Chróinín will be the presenter of Cúla4.

By Diarmuid Pepper Wednesday 28 Sep 2022, 7:15 PM
Niamh Ní Chróinín
A NEW IRISH language children’s TV channel is set to hit our screens.

The €3.3 million provision for the channel was included as part of the Budget allocation for TG4, which received an additional €7.3m in funding, the largest annual increase to the broadcaster.

The new channel, which will be titled Cúla4, will operate from morning to evening and include a children’s news service, entertainment and education content.

TG4 announced in 2021 that it intended to establish a dedicated children’s channel.

Development work began in 2022 with the appointment of Karina Feirtéar as Cúla4 Channel Manager, with Niamh Ní Chróinín as the new presenter of Cúla4.

Ni Chróinín will also act as a youth ambassador for TG4, representing Cúla4 at public events and functions, and as Cúla4’s cross-platform voice. 

The move was announced today by Culture Minister Catherine Minister Martin, who gave the green light to the TG4 proposal.

The full details will be announced by TG4 in due course, but Minister Martin said the channel will “reflect the diverse backgrounds of children living in all parts of Ireland, but particularly in Gaeltacht and Irish speaking communities”.

The Green Party deputy leader added that the increase to in funding to TG4 will enable the Irish Language broadcaster to “better serve Irish-speaking communities, and provide increased support to our regional creative companies”.

Scrren Producers Ireland also welcomed the move.

Anthony Muldoon, Insights, Policy, and Communications Manager at Screen Producer Ireland said: “The significant additional investment in TG4 over the last 3 years is a true testament to potential of the sector.”

Elsewhere, the total Gaeltacht and Irish Language Budget for next year is €94.19 million, an increase of €8.5 million on last year’s allocation.

Minister Martin said: “Budget 2023 represents a measured and targeted approach to supporting and developing the Gaeltacht and Irish language in the coming year”.

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

