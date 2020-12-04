The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SPECIAL DELIVERY: Northern Ireland has received its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines, with vaccinations to begin from early next week.

2. #BREXIT: Talks between the UK and EU are in a “difficult phase” as the “11th hour” of negotiations continues.

3. #HOUSING: Action has been promised on overcrowding in rental properties after a “shocking” Prime Time investigation.

4. #REPORT: Mental health services for older people are “seriously under-resourced” and in need of “urgent improvement”.

5. #VACCINE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he would be willing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on television, but not as “some sort of PR opportunity”.