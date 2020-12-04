#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 4 December 2020
Advertisement

Action promised on rental overcrowding after 'shocking' Prime Time investigation

The revelations prompted a strong reaction online.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 4 Dec 2020, 11:48 AM
46 minutes ago 4,828 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5288579
An image from the undercover footage.
Image: Twitter/RTÉ_PrimeTime
An image from the undercover footage.
An image from the undercover footage.
Image: Twitter/RTÉ_PrimeTime

THE GOVERMENT HAS reiterated its pledge to increase powers for local councils to enter rental properties after last night’s RTÉ Investigates programme.

The programme outlined people living in overcrowded conditions with one particular apartment in Dublin observed to have 11 people saying in it, with four people to a room and mattresses on the floor.   

The revelations prompted a strong reaction online with Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan describing the scenes as “shocking but not surprising”. 

In a statement today, a spokesperson for Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the programme demonstrated the “very real need” to increase inspections and to ensure regulations are complied with. 

The department says that funding for inspections is to be increased to €10 million next year as part of a 25% inspection target for 2021 that was set a number of years ago. 

“The issue of overcrowded housing is dealt with in Part IV of the Housing Act 1966 and Local Authorities are responsible for the enforcement of this legislation,” the spokesperson said.

The Minister fully acknowledges that the provisions of the Act are dated and the department is currently working on proposed legislative changes by way of a Residential Tenancies Bill. 

The department states that the new bill would give local authorities the power to enter properties to check for overcrowding and to “quickly deal with any serious threat to life or to health and well-being” as a result of overcrowding. 

It’s also planned that greater penalties will be introduced for landlords who permit overcrowding and do not provide accurate information to housing authorities. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking after last night’s programme, Labour’s Moynihan said that promises about housing standards have been made before and have not delivered upon.

“When Fianna Fáil were in opposition, their then Housing Spokesperson Barry Cowen introduced the Overcrowded Housing Bill: 2018 setting out updated minimum space requirements for tenants by providing new regulations and setting out penalties for breaches,” she said.

It is clear from what we saw this evening and in previous programmes that while fire safety legislation can be used to tackle issues such as overcrowding, it does not cover everything or encompass quality of life standards.

“This Bill is currently and Third Stage and the startling revelations in this Primetime programme show why it urgently needs to be implemented. “

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie