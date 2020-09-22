The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1 #WORRIES: The HSE is warning about an increase in Covid-19 infections across a number of Irish counties, as well as an increase in admissions to intensive care units (ICU).

2. #CASHFLOW: Tweaks to the social welfare system could allow those on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to do some work without losing out on their payment.

3. #ON TRIAL: A young man has denied murdering a homeless man with cerebral palsy who was found dead with 183 stab wounds in a Dublin park two years ago.

4. #THE DEN: The iconic programme is coming back to RTÉ from November.

5. #ADDICTION: Cocaine has now become the second-most commonly used illicit drug in Ireland.

