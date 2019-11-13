The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NOEL GREALISH: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has called on TD Noel Grealish to clarify why he singled out Nigeria while raising questions in the Dáil about money being sent out of Ireland.

2. #EPA: Raw sewage from 77,000 people is being released into the environment every day from mainly coastal areas around the country, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report has found.

3. #RIP: Veteran Irish actor and comedian Niall Toíbín has died aged 89.

4. #CLONSHAUGH: A major wastewater treatment plant in north Dublin has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála, despite significant opposition from locals.

5. #SCOUTING IRELAND: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had told the Dáil that the government will give consideration to a statutory inquiry into the handling of abuse claims in Scouting Ireland.