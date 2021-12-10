The 8 at 8: Friday

GOOD MORNING AND congratulations – you made it to Friday.

1. Five antigens after arriving from Britain

All passengers arriving in Ireland from Britain are advised to undertake daily antigen tests for five consecutive days, on top of the normal travel requirements to have a negative PCR or antigen test on arrival.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin emphasised on the Tonight Show last night that the measure “is advice” and “not regulatory”, describing it as “an additional precaution”.

2. Irish people’s views on climate change

A new Environmental Protection Agency survey on climate attitudes has found that Irish people “overwhelmingly recognise the threat [of climate change], feel personally affected and want to see real change” – and that the majority of people do not believe in the idea that Ireland is too small to take action.

Just 9% think Ireland is too small to make a difference and should let other countries lead the way on emissions reductions, according to the survey, which is the first of its kind in Ireland where over 4,000 people were asked their views.

Another interesting stat: 47% think climate change is harming people in Ireland right now, while another 22% expect it will harm us in the next 10 years.

3. Jussie Smollett verdict

A jury in Chicago has found US actor Jussie Smollett guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for falsely telling police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime in 2019 – an attack prosecutors said he himself staged.

But investigators eventually concluded – based on examination of closed circuit television images and the cell phone data of Smollett and his two alleged attackers – that he had orchestrated the whole thing.

The actor faces up to three years in prison, but could instead be sentenced to probation and community service. No sentencing date was set.

4. Migration tragedy

At least 53 migrants were killed in Mexico after the truck they were hiding in hit a retaining wall and overturned in the southern state of Chiapas – a major transit point for those trying to reach the United States.

Another 58 people also were hurt, three of them seriously, according to a preliminary report from prosecutors.

5. Schools

The Irish Independent is reporting that there are no plans to lengthen the school Christmas holidays, and that schools will also reopen as scheduled in January, despite Covid infection rates among children and concerns that classrooms are to blame.

6. Polling

An Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll has indicated that Sinn Féin has increased its lead over Sinn Féin, rising three points to 35% since October.

Also interestingly, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are on the same level of support: both are on 20%.

7. Christmas costs

One in three consumers plan to borrow this year in order to fund their Christmas spending, while 65% plan to dip into their savings.

New research by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission on Christmas spending and finances has shown that 34% of consumers expect to spend an average of almost €1,000 this year, while 17% expect to spend at least €2,000.

8. We Party, You Shout

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains under intense pressure over several parties that were reported to be held by UK government figures last December, fighting several fires threatening his tenure.

A senior Tory MP urged Boris Johnson to “get a grip” on matters following reports that Downing Street’s director of communications made a speech and handed out awards at a “cheese and wine” party at Downing Street on 18 December during pandemic restrictions where indoor gatherings were limited to business meetings only.