Eurovision

1. Tensions over Israel’s presence at the Eurovision Song Contest were clear last night as performers from the ten acts who qualified from the second semi-final answered questions from reporters at the post-show press conference.

Poll

2. Independent candidates have overtaken Sinn Féin as the most popular choice for voters ahead of next month’s European Parliament elections, according to a new opinion poll.

No truce

3. Israel launched fresh strikes in the Gaza Strip today after negotiators pursuing a long-stalled truce agreement left talks in Cairo without having secured a deal.

Housing

4. The housing market is currently inhibiting Ireland’s competitiveness performance and undermines potential improvements in sustainable growth and well-being, according to the National Competitiveness and Productivity Council.

Caramelo

5. A Brazilian horse nicknamed Caramelo by social media users who garnered national attention after a television news helicopter filmed him stranded on a rooftop in southern Brazil has been rescued.

Same but different

6. Irish people consider Denmark to be the EU country most like Ireland, according to a new poll.

Whaling

7. Japan’s fisheries agency has proposed expanding commercial whaling along the country’s coast to fin whales, a larger species than the three currently permitted.

Court Appearance

8. A man in his 20s arrested will appear at Listowel District Court this morning after being charged with robbery and assault on the Port Road, Killarney.