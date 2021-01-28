The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID TRAVEL RULES: There have been 110 recorded breaches of the PCR test rule at Dublin Airport since regulations were brought in on 16 January.

2. #WHAT’S THE PLAN: The Irish Times reports that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last night that the country may move to Level 4 restrictions after 5 March.

3. #HEAT: The European Union and the pharma company AstraZeneca are still in deep discussions over the timing of an order for the “gamechanger” Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, ahead of the EMA decision due tomorrow on approving the vaccine.

4. #HOLIDAY: The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has claimed that almost half of passengers arriving into Dublin Airport yesterday were coming back from holiday destinations.

5. #VULNERABLE GROUP: A Covid-19 outbreak has been confirmed at the Department of Psychiatry in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

6. #BREXIT WOES: Hauliers have warned that deliveries to and from France may be disrupted tonight because truck drivers now need a negative antigen test to be allowed into the country. Two testing centres have been set up for hauliers for free.

7. #CANCER TREATMENT: An already approved cancer drug could be used to treat more aggressive forms of breast cancer, new research in the UK has found.

8. #WALL STREET: The video game retailer GameStop’s market value has increased to over $24 billion from $2 billion in a matter of days – after loyal Reddit users banded together to put the squeeze on two hedge funds that bet its shares would fall, reports the New York Times.