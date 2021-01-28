#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 28 January 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Thursday

The new restrictions are still making the news headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 7:49 AM
35 minutes ago 1,887 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5337649
Image: Shutterstock/Kolpakova Svetlana
Image: Shutterstock/Kolpakova Svetlana

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID TRAVEL RULES: There have been 110 recorded breaches of the PCR test rule at Dublin Airport since regulations were brought in on 16 January.

2. #WHAT’S THE PLAN: The Irish Times reports that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last night that the country may move to Level 4 restrictions after 5 March.

3. #HEAT: The European Union and the pharma company AstraZeneca are still in deep discussions over the timing of an order for the “gamechanger” Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, ahead of the EMA decision due tomorrow on approving the vaccine.

4. #HOLIDAY: The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has claimed that almost half of passengers arriving into Dublin Airport yesterday were coming back from holiday destinations.

5. #VULNERABLE GROUP: A Covid-19 outbreak has been confirmed at the Department of Psychiatry in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #BREXIT WOES: Hauliers have warned that deliveries to and from France may be disrupted tonight because truck drivers now need a negative antigen test to be allowed into the country. Two testing centres have been set up for hauliers for free.

7. #CANCER TREATMENT: An already approved cancer drug could be used to treat more aggressive forms of breast cancer, new research in the UK has found. 

8. #WALL STREET: The video game retailer GameStop’s market value has increased to over $24 billion from $2 billion in a matter of days – after loyal Reddit users banded together to put the squeeze on two hedge funds that bet its shares would fall, reports the New York Times

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie