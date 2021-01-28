#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 28 January 2021
Pfizer-BioNTech say its Covid vaccine is effective against UK and South Africa variants

It follows a similar announcement by Moderna this week.

By AFP Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 8:06 AM
18 minutes ago 1,443 Views 1 Comment
A medical assistant prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada.
Image: John Locher
PFIZER AND BIONTECH, makers of the Covid-19 vaccine, said that their product is effective against coronavirus variants that have emerged in Britain and South Africa.

In a statement, the two companies said the “small differences” detected in tests comparing the original virus and the recent versions “are unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine”.

It comes after Moderna made a similar announcement this week, and said that as a precaution, it would develop a booster vaccine specifically for the South African variant.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

