Pfizer-BioNTech say its Covid vaccine is effective against UK and South Africa variants

PFIZER AND BIONTECH, makers of the Covid-19 vaccine, said that their product is effective against coronavirus variants that have emerged in Britain and South Africa.
In a statement, the two companies said the “small differences” detected in tests comparing the original virus and the recent versions “are unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine”.
It comes after Moderna made a similar announcement this week, and said that as a precaution, it would develop a booster vaccine specifically for the South African variant.
