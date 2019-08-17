The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TEACHERS’ PAY: Concerns have been raised about the length of time it takes to process some teachers’ information on the Department of Education’s payroll system.

2. #ROAD COLLISION: A pedestrian in his 50s has died this morning after an incident involving a car in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

3. #GARDA INVESTIGATION: The Irish Daily Mail exclusively reports today that a Garda is being investigated for allegedly taking bribes for several years to give hundreds of foreign nationals permission to stay in Ireland illegally.

4. #PRISONERS: The Irish Prison Service has asked an expert to conduct research into introducing a programme targeting ‘categorical deniers’ of sex offences in Irish prisons.

5. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: An autopsy on US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell, has concluded that he committed suicide by hanging.

6. #HORSEBOY: A petition calling for a mural in Dublin’s Smithfield area to remain in place has gained over 2,500 signatures in two days.

7. #AMAZING GRACE 1: The US Justice Department has issued a warrant for the seizure of an Iranian oil supertanker, one day after a Gibraltar judge allowed the release of the detained vessel.

8. #EASY RIDER: US actor Peter Fonda has died aged 79 at his Los Angeles home following a battle with lung cancer.

9. #ROAD CRASHES: The M50 motorway in Dublin has been the scene of more than 50 collisions a month over the past year and a half, according to newly released figures.