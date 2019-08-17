This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Treat yourself, it’s the weekend.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 8:57 AM
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TEACHERS’ PAY: Concerns have been raised about the length of time it takes to process some teachers’ information on the Department of Education’s payroll system.

2. #ROAD COLLISION: A pedestrian in his 50s has died this morning after an incident involving a car in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

3. #GARDA INVESTIGATION: The Irish Daily Mail exclusively reports today that a Garda is being investigated for allegedly taking bribes for several years to give hundreds of foreign nationals permission to stay in Ireland illegally. 

4. #PRISONERS: The Irish Prison Service has asked an expert to conduct research into introducing a programme targeting ‘categorical deniers’ of sex offences in Irish prisons.

5. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: An autopsy on US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell, has concluded that he committed suicide by hanging.

6. #HORSEBOY: A petition calling for a mural in Dublin’s Smithfield area to remain in place has gained over 2,500 signatures in two days.

7. #AMAZING GRACE 1: The US Justice Department has issued a warrant for the seizure of an Iranian oil supertanker, one day after a Gibraltar judge allowed the release of the detained vessel.

8. #EASY RIDER: US actor Peter Fonda has died aged 79 at his Los Angeles home following a battle with lung cancer.

9. #ROAD CRASHES: The M50 motorway in Dublin has been the scene of more than 50 collisions a month over the past year and a half, according to newly released figures.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

