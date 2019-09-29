This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your Sunday.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Alinute Silzeviciute
Image: Shutterstock/Alinute Silzeviciute

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JOHN DELANEY: The Executive Vice-President of the FAI has resigned with immediate effect. 

2. #DONALD TRUMP: The White House severely restricted distribution of memos detailing the US President’s calls with foreign leaders.

3. #BETTING: The Minister for Finance has said there is “insufficient legal certainty” to change how the State taxes the gambling sector.

4. #BREXIT: The Tory Party conference is kicking off in Manchester today as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces down controversy on several fronts. 

5. #BREXIT 2.0: As Johnson heads to Manchester, we’ve taken a look at why Brexiteers see the backstop as a “non-story”. 

6. #MEXICO: Two people have died in a rollercoaster accident in Mexico City. 

7. #ROBERT MUGABE: The body of Zimbabwe’s former president has been buried in his rural village of Kutama.

8. #PROTEST: Thousands of former servicemen brought parts of central London to a standstill in protest against the prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ for his alleged role in the Bloody Sunday massacre.

9. #FORECAST: After a blustery night skies will gradually brighten today bringing increasing sunny spells and a scattering of showers.

