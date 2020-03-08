The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: There are 19 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and seven in Northern Ireland. The Business Post reports that health officials are expecting 40% of the population, or 1.9 million people, to contract the virus.

2. #RACIST GANGS: Residents along pockets of Dublin 8 say they are living “under siege” as a wave of anti-social behaviour, joyriding, assaults and racial abuse has become rampant in the past six months.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: A quarter of the Italian population have been put under lockdown, with a Covid-19 death in Argentina marking the first fatality from the virus in Latin America.

4. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: The Sunday Times reports that Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan is being pressured by his fellow TDs to oust Mícheál Martin as leader.

5. #UK: New Chancellor Rishi Sunak has told the Sophy Ridge programme that he will be setting up an “economic campus” in the north of England, and will also open offices in Northern Ireland and Wales to match the Treasury’s representation in Scotland.

6. #KEEP CUPS: Coffee shops and cafes have started to decline reusable cups from customers amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

7. #WASTEFUL: Dublin City Council’s spend of over half a million euro on removal of waste from a housing estate in Ballyfermot where members of the Travelling Community live has been described as a “misuse” of the council’s budget.

8. #COLLAPSE: Six people were killed in the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China, as children were pulled out of the rubble.

9. #RULER OF DUBAI: There are calls in the UK for independent inquiries into the roles of the Foreign Office and Cambridgeshire police after an investigation into the abduction of a princess on a British street was allowed to lapse, the Guardian reports.