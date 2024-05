THE EUROPEAN ELECTIONS take place next Friday, as candidates across Ireland strive for a seat in the European Parliament.

Dublin is the smallest of the three European constituencies. It has a total of four seats available, with 23 candidates running for election.

It’s the final constituency to be profiled by the new season of The Candidate podcast by The Journal, helping to make sense of the European elections and giving you a comprehensive view of the big issues and the candidates in each area.

Political Editor Christina Finn examines how this election could unfold in the Dublin constituency, with Gary Murphy, professor of politics at Dublin City University, Liz Carolan of TheBriefing.ie, The Journal’s Deputy Editor Christine Bohan, and Muiris O’Cearbhaill, reporter with The Journal.

The Candidate / SoundCloud

This episode was presented by Christina Finn and produced by Nicky Ryan and Sinéad O’Carroll.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.