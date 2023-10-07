Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 7 October 2023 Dublin: 19°C
RollingNews.ie
# irish musicians
Quiz: How much do you know about the Cranberries?
The Cranberries have been in the headlines this month, but how well do you know the super-famous Irish band?
9.0k
12
1 hour ago

THE CRANBERRIES HAVE made headlines this month after the controversy surrounding their song Zombie was sang by Irish fans during the Rugby World Cup. 

The song has now surpassed one billion streams in total. 

The hit single- which was penned by the band’s lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in 1994 – has been interpreted by many as an anti-war anthem for peace. 

The renewed interest in the song comes at an interesting time for the band, as they are just about to release a remastered album, which will be a re-launch of their 1996 album To The Faithful Departed. 

Band member Fergal Lawler said that making the album was “bittersweet” after the loss of frontwoman Dolores in 2018. 

Given the recent discussion about them, how much do you know about the Irish band who swept to fame in the 90s?’

What was the original name of the band, and what year was it formed in?
Rollingnews.ie
Blackberry looking back, 1990
Cranberry, 1988

Cranberry Saw Us, 1989
Cranberry kill, 1991
Where exactly is lead singer Dolores O'Riordan from?
Limerick city
Foynes, Co Limerick

Tralee
Ballybricken, Co Limerick
How many copies of the band's first album - Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? - were sold?
Just under three million
One Million

Just over five million
Over 6 million
What was the name of the first song Dolores O' Riordan wrote for the band after her audition in mid-1990?
Linger
Wanted

How
Still Can't
Who are the two siblings in the band?
Original lead singer Niall and guitarist Noel Hogan
Noel and Mike

Fergal and Mike
Dolores and Mike
Which cranberries song featured on that iconic Tourism Ireland ad?
Zombie
Sunday

Dreaming my Dreams
Dreams
During which years did the Cranberries take a hiatus, citing "exhaustion" from touring and working on different projects?
2001-2005
2003-2009

2006-2009
2010-2012
Which instrument was Dolores classically trained in?
Saxophone
Guitar

Piano
Violin
What was the name of Noel Hogan's solo band - which he launched during the Cranberries' six year hiatus?
Hogan and Co
Solo Band

Mono Track
Mono Band
With which famous rocker did Dolores co-write a musical telling the story of Helen of Troy?
U2's Bono
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson

The Smiths' Morrissey
Nick Cave
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Expert and superfan
Congrats, you know a tonne
Share your result:
Alamy.
You scored out of !
Occasional listener
You are well versed
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You know the lyrics to Zombie at the very least
You've made it to the end of night out in Ireland
Share your result:
Alamy.
You scored out of !
You need to get the remastered album
You seem to have actively avoided learning about the Cranberries
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     