Quiz: How much do you know about the Cranberries?

THE CRANBERRIES HAVE made headlines this month after the controversy surrounding their song Zombie was sang by Irish fans during the Rugby World Cup.
The song has now surpassed one billion streams in total.
The hit single- which was penned by the band’s lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in 1994 – has been interpreted by many as an anti-war anthem for peace.
The renewed interest in the song comes at an interesting time for the band, as they are just about to release a remastered album, which will be a re-launch of their 1996 album To The Faithful Departed.
Band member Fergal Lawler said that making the album was “bittersweet” after the loss of frontwoman Dolores in 2018.
Given the recent discussion about them, how much do you know about the Irish band who swept to fame in the 90s?’
