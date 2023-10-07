Quiz: How much do you know about the Cranberries?

THE CRANBERRIES HAVE made headlines this month after the controversy surrounding their song Zombie was sang by Irish fans during the Rugby World Cup.

The song has now surpassed one billion streams in total.

The hit single- which was penned by the band’s lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in 1994 – has been interpreted by many as an anti-war anthem for peace.

The renewed interest in the song comes at an interesting time for the band, as they are just about to release a remastered album, which will be a re-launch of their 1996 album To The Faithful Departed.

Band member Fergal Lawler said that making the album was “bittersweet” after the loss of frontwoman Dolores in 2018.

Given the recent discussion about them, how much do you know about the Irish band who swept to fame in the 90s?’

What was the original name of the band, and what year was it formed in? Rollingnews.ie Blackberry looking back, 1990 Cranberry, 1988

Cranberry Saw Us, 1989 Cranberry kill, 1991 Where exactly is lead singer Dolores O'Riordan from? Limerick city Foynes, Co Limerick

Tralee Ballybricken, Co Limerick How many copies of the band's first album - Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? - were sold? Just under three million One Million

Just over five million Over 6 million What was the name of the first song Dolores O' Riordan wrote for the band after her audition in mid-1990? Linger Wanted

How Still Can't Who are the two siblings in the band? Original lead singer Niall and guitarist Noel Hogan Noel and Mike

Fergal and Mike Dolores and Mike Which cranberries song featured on that iconic Tourism Ireland ad? Zombie Sunday

Dreaming my Dreams Dreams During which years did the Cranberries take a hiatus, citing "exhaustion" from touring and working on different projects? 2001-2005 2003-2009

2006-2009 2010-2012 Which instrument was Dolores classically trained in? Saxophone Guitar

Piano Violin What was the name of Noel Hogan's solo band - which he launched during the Cranberries' six year hiatus? Hogan and Co Solo Band

Mono Track Mono Band With which famous rocker did Dolores co-write a musical telling the story of Helen of Troy? U2's Bono AC/DC’s Brian Johnson

The Smiths' Morrissey Nick Cave Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Expert and superfan Congrats, you know a tonne Share your result: Share Alamy. You scored out of ! Occasional listener You are well versed Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You know the lyrics to Zombie at the very least You've made it to the end of night out in Ireland Share your result: Share Alamy. You scored out of ! You need to get the remastered album You seem to have actively avoided learning about the Cranberries Share your result: Share