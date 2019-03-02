This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The Crusader' was never intended to be a mummy ... and he may not even have been a crusader

As the church tour guide explains, not much is known about the life of the figure known as ‘The Crusader’.

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,887 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4519521

CHURCH LEADERS AND community members expressed their shock this week when it emerged that the head of an 800-year-old mummy known as The Crusader had been stolen by an intruder at the crypt of a Dublin church last weekend. 

Other mummified remains were also damaged in the break-in at St Michan’s, coffins were broken, and gardaí later said that they were examining graffiti left during the incident as they launched an investigation into what they believe was a crime planned in advance. 

The existence of The Crusader’s remains in the vaults has been known about for around 200 years – but, according to the church’s tour guide Peter Condell – aside from the name he’s known by and the age of his remains, we don’t have many facts at all about who he was when he was alive. 

It’s not even known if he was actually a crusader. 

As Condell explained, knowledge about the vaults and the remains preserved there has been passed down between guides at the church through the generations and “how much of it is accurate is debatable”.  

The basic premise is that he’s of the right era and he has been buried with his legs crossed, which apparently is a traditional sign of crusadership. But other than that it’s all very vague.  

It’s believed The Crusader, as he’s now known, may have participated in the Fourth Crusade, which began in 1202 and lasted until 1204. 

His remains were unearthed, and the mummification discovered, around 200 years ago. 

Said Condell:

I suspect the revelation was a complete accident in as much as coffins that had been stacked one on top of each other eventually gave way with the cumulative weight, and they just fell over, and when the lids came off them or they burst open or whatever the scenario was at the time it was discovered that the remains had been preserved.

The Crusader would not have been buried with the intention of preserving his remains, the guide explained. The constant dry atmosphere has caused the mummification of the bodies, and the preservation of the coffins.

Until that point I don’t think anyone realised that they were the qualities in the crypt. The people who were buried here subsequently weren’t buried with the intention of being preserved, that was just accidental.

342 The Church of Ireland and Catholic Archbishops of Dublin, Michael Jackson (right) and Diarmuid Martin pictured after inspecting the damage on Wednesday. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

The vaults at the Dublin 7 church are currently closed as the investigation continues, but last year around 28,000 visited the crypt to view the remains. 

The underground chambers have been open to visitors for “well over 100 years and probably closer to 200 years,” Condell said. 

He said he believed the presence of the mummified remains would have been made public more-or-less immediately. 

I suspect, and this again is all conjecture, I suspect that at the time if you’ve discovered yourself in charge of a phenomena like this and you don’t make it public the rumour would be more fantastic than the reality and you’d have all sorts of people breaking in to confirm or otherwise what was there and the rumours would be exaggerated.

It was likely that church authorities at the time would have made a decision to make it public so they could control access to the crypt. 

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

St Michan’s, on Church Street near the Four Courts in Dublin 7, was originally founded in 1095 but the present church dates from 1685 and was renovated just under two centuries ago.

The damage to the vaults was discovered at lunchtime on Monday. 

Speaking earlier this week Garda Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy made a direct appeal to whoever had taken the head to make contact, warning that it would have started to deteriorate immediately upon being removed from the crypt’s microclimate.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    176,235  94
    2
    		Guinness Storehouse ordered to pay woman €2,000 after questioning suitability for 'young' workplace
    80,037  40
    3
    		'Evacuate, evacuate': Flights were suspended at Stansted Airport last night after an aborted takeoff
    68,196  29
    Fora
    1
    		Overcoming the 'trough of disillusionment': How VR and AR are finding their second wind
    163  0
    2
    		Here are three ways to ensure Ireland adapts to its increasingly complex economy
    64  0
    The42
    1
    		'The doctor said, 'You're going to be hit by a bus here'' - Monaghan star's six-hour open-heart surgery
    32,548  4
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Southampton, Bournemouth vs Man City, Premier League
    31,629  15
    3
    		'I wouldn't change one thing about my time at Munster. It has made me a better person'
    30,153  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you've been dreaming of getting fillers, you might reconsider after this week's Late Late Show
    24,732  0
    2
    		"I'm no homewrecker": What we learned from Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk if you can't be arsed watching
    6,802  0
    3
    		We asked you what you'd change about the standard Irish wedding, and here's what you said
    6,633  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    GARDAí
    Man to be charged after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Man to be charged after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Third person arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    Garda fear more violence as David Lynch (42) becomes latest victim of Clondalkin drugs feud
    DUBLIN
    Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    Gavin and Kenny ring the changes as Dublin footballers and hurlers name sides
    Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out
    IRELAND
    Michel Barnier says EU is open to negotiating on Brexit 'guarantees' but not on the backstop
    Michel Barnier says EU is open to negotiating on Brexit 'guarantees' but not on the backstop
    This Irish horror film about a strange sinkhole is your next big cinema scare
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie