IT WAS ANNOUNCED during the week that, over 33 years after it first aired, The Den is set to return to RTÉ.

Ray D’Arcy delivered the news on his radio show on Tuesday, saying that the show will return on Sunday 8 November. But how much do you remember about the iconic programme?

Who was the first host of The Den? Ray D'Arcy Ian Dempsey

Ronan Collins Marty Whelan What planet are Zig and Zag from? RTÉ Zag Zeg

Zog Zug What was the name of the caller who famously had a nightmare when playing What's Snots with The Den's Francie Boylan? RTÉ Mark Paul

John Kevin Where was the caller from? Offaly Galway

Cavan Wexford Zig and Zag infamously left The Den to join which TV show in the UK? The Big Breakfast TFI Friday

This Morning Big Brother's Little Brother Dustin's 2008 Eurovision entry was called Irelande Douze Pointe. But in what place did it finish in the 19 country semi-final? Daniel Aragay/Eurovision 8th 12th

15th 18th What was the name of Ray's aftershave stolen by Podge in 1992's The Den Christmas Crisis? RTÉ Eau de Beau Socky's Smells

Scent of Man Whiff of Fate The gang have gotten back together for different reasons since, but when was The Den last on air as a standalone show? 1998 2006

2010 2014 What are the bobbly antennae on the heads of Zig and Zag called? Rollingnews.ie Zogatrongs Zogaphongs

Zogabongs Zogathongs Who is this, probably The Den's longest-running cast member? Double Z Creative Zuppy Puppy

