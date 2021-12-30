The Explainer: Our favourite explanations of the year

ANOTHER YEAR DRAWS to a close, and so too does another year of The Explainer podcast.

It was a year dominated by Covid, as you might have noticed, and there was no shortage of new developments to explain there.

This ranged from why cases kept rising despite Ireland’s high vaccination rate to the never-ending antigen test debate.

But there was plenty more beyond Covid to look at. As Afghanistan fell to the Taliban what did it mean for women living there? Or what is the mica scandal, and how has it affected homeowners?

We even looked at how you get nominated for an Oscar.

Our team cast their minds back to previous episodes and dug out their favourite moments from the past year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Find the full episodes here:

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ní Aodha, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.