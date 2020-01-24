The Explainer: How did the Drogheda feud reach north Dublin?

LAST YEAR, WE brought you the story behind the Drogheda feud. This week, we take another look at the feud, in the wake of the shocking death of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

The young teen’s remains were found in a holdall in Coolock on Monday 13 January. Two days later more remains were found in a burning car in Ballybough.

The shocking discovery and subsequent garda investigation showed that the Drogheda feud had reached north Dublin.

Keane disappeared on Sunday 12 January and gardaí described what happened to him as “a brutal and savage attack on a child and is completely unacceptable in any normal democratic society”.

In this week’s episode, TheJournal.ie reporters Garreth McNamee and Conal Thomas discuss with Sinéad O’Carroll the circumstances that could have led to this latest twist in the feud. They examine the response to gangland activity and how the garda investigation into Keane Mulready-Woods’ death is going.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were reporters Conal Thomas and Garreth McNamee. Design by Palash Somani.