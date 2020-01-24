This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: How did the Drogheda feud reach north Dublin?

The shocking murder of Keane Mulready-Woods added another layer to the ongoing Drogheda feud. We take a look at what has been going on, on this week’s podcast.

By Aoife Barry Friday 24 Jan 2020, 7:00 PM
8 minutes ago 537 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4977167

LAST YEAR, WE brought you the story behind the Drogheda feud. This week, we take another look at the feud, in the wake of the shocking death of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

The young teen’s remains were found in a holdall in Coolock on Monday 13 January. Two days later more remains were found in a burning car in Ballybough.

The shocking discovery and subsequent garda investigation showed that the Drogheda feud had reached north Dublin.

Keane disappeared on Sunday 12 January and gardaí described what happened to him as “a brutal and savage attack on a child and is completely unacceptable in any normal democratic society”. 

In this week’s episode, TheJournal.ie reporters Garreth McNamee and Conal Thomas discuss with Sinéad O’Carroll the circumstances that could have led to this latest twist in the feud. They examine the response to gangland activity and how the garda investigation into Keane Mulready-Woods’ death is going. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were reporters Conal Thomas and Garreth McNamee. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie