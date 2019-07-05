This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: What's behind the Drogheda feud?

Ending a cycle of violence like this isn’t easy, and often requires a community-wide approach.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 5 Jul 2019, 6:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,839 Views 7 Comments
ON THIS DAY last year, Owen Maguire was shot four times in Drogheda, Co Louth.

This is seen as the start of a feud between two gangs in the town. By November the situation began to boil over with a range violent attacks taking place.

Locals are becoming increasingly fed up of the feud, and efforts are now underway to bring it to an end. Gardaí have stepped up armed patrols, and the town is eager to make next month’s Fleadh Cheoil pass without a hitch.

However, ending a cycle of violence like this isn’t easy, and often requires a community-wide approach.

In this week’s podcast, TheJournal.ie reporter Garreth MacNamee and Ged Nash, a Labour senator who has represented Louth for two decades, join us to examine the origins of the feud, the scale of the violence so far and the impact on the local population, but also how gardaí and the community can take action to prevent the situation spiraling.

This episode was put together by presenter Nicky Ryan, producer Aoife Barry, and executive producer Christina Bohan. Design by Palash Somani.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

