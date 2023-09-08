Advertisement

# Podcast
The Explainer: Luis Rubiales and the Spanish football scandal - what happens next?
This week on The Explainer, we speak to Emma Duffy, sports journalist with The42, to discuss Luis Rubiales and the scandal that has engulfed Spanish football since their women’s team won the World Cup Final last month.
43 minutes ago

A HISTORIC WIN, masked in scandal.

The Spanish women’s football team were crowned world champions, for the first time, after a 1-0 win in Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

However, after the event, during the medal ceremony, the President of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales kissed one of the nation’s star players, Jenni Hermoso.

After the incident, Rubiales, in a joint statement with the Spanish Federation, claimed the kiss was a “consensual peck”, while Hermoso later said she felt “vulnerable and victim of assault” after the kiss.

Since, the FIFA has suspended Rubiales and he has refused to resign, Spanish footballers went on strike in solidarity with Hermoso and a wave of support for the player has begun across Spain.

This week on The Explainer, we speak to Emma Duffy, sports journalist with The42 - who travelled to Australia to report on the tournament – to discuss the scandal so far, and what could happen next.

What is the social significance of this event? What change could come of this? And what does this mean for Women’s football in Spain, and Internationally?

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan, production assistant Muiris O’Cearbhaill and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

