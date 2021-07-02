The Explainer: What is going on with the National Maternity Hospital?

THE NATIONAL MATERNITY Hospital (NMH) is supposed to be a huge boon to the country – a purpose-built modern maternity facility.

But the process to build the hospital has dragged on over years, dogged by opinion and controversy over its location and ownership.

Only in the past few weeks, we saw crowds protest outside Leinster House against the ownership of the relocation.

The proposal is to move the NMH from Holles Street in Dublin City Centre to the Elm Park campus of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG).

But it emerged in 2017, in a report by the Times of Ireland, that the religious order that runs SVHG, the Sisters of Charity, would retain ownership of the hospital. The issue has not gone away, with protesters, politicians and medics all having very strong opinions on what they believe is best for the NMH.

So, what is the story with the NMH? What has happened over the last few years, and where are we now? That’s what we aim to explain to you in this week’s episode, which features Gráinne Ní Aodha speaking to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll.

