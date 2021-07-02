#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Explainer: What is going on with the National Maternity Hospital?

Reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha talks us through what you need to know.

By Aoife Barry Friday 2 Jul 2021, 6:00 PM
THE NATIONAL MATERNITY Hospital (NMH) is supposed to be a huge boon to the country – a purpose-built modern maternity facility.

But the process to build the hospital has dragged on over years, dogged by opinion and controversy over its location and ownership.

Only in the past few weeks, we saw crowds protest outside Leinster House against the ownership of the relocation.

The proposal is to move the NMH from Holles Street in Dublin City Centre to the Elm Park campus of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG).

But it emerged in 2017, in a report by the Times of Ireland, that the religious order that runs SVHG, the Sisters of Charity, would retain ownership of the hospital. The issue has not gone away, with protesters, politicians and medics all having very strong opinions on what they believe is best for the NMH.

So, what is the story with the NMH? What has happened over the last few years, and where are we now? That’s what we aim to explain to you in this week’s episode, which features Gráinne Ní Aodha speaking to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll. 

Don’t forget that you can now listen to the podcast directly from your app – here’s how. 

(Also, last week The Explainer won a Justice Media Award merit award for our episode on why the Irish media was barred from reporting the names of children who have been murdered. We’re honoured. You can listen to that episode here.)

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

