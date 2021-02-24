The Explainer: Why is the government changing the Living With Covid plan again?

SINCE THE PANDEMIC began almost a year ago, the government has had to make plans to deal with the future – a future that’s full of unknowns.

Last year, the Living With Covid plan was published.

This week, the ‘refreshed’ Living With Covid plan was unveiled – after quite a bit of leaking about what we could expect. In fairness, given the current situation with Covid-19 figures post-Christmas, and the current variants, it was unlikely anything huge was to change.

But the details on school reopenings, and the potential reopening of sectors of the economy, were highly sought after by people who have been living in a Level 5 lockdown for months.

So, what was in the plan, and what sorts of issues has the government been facing in making the decisions?

To talk us through it all, senior reporter Michelle Hennessy and political correspondent Christina Finn are on this week’s episode of The Explainer. They talk to Nicky Ryan, standing in this week for Sinéad O’Carroll.

Background reading:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Nicky Ryan (standing in for Sinéad O’Carroll), producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guests were reporter Michelle Hennessy and political correspondent Christina Finn.