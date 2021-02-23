People with underlying conditions to be up moved up vaccine priority list

PEOPLE WITH UNDERLYING health conditions are to be moved up the vaccine priority list, with the government also committing to providing an “indicative timeline” of when each cohort will receive their vaccine.

Speaking at a briefing this evening, Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn said these people will be prioritised “over the coming weeks and months” and that “quite a long list” of those affected will be published.

In the provisional sequencing list that was approved in December, people aged 18-64 with certain medical conditions were ranked seventh when it came to the order in which they would be vaccinated, behind groups such as healthcare workers, people aged 65 and over, and key workers in the vaccination programme.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had said a number of times in recent weeks that consideration would be given to moving people with underlying health conditions up the list.

Speaking in the Dáil, Martin had specifically referenced people who are immunosuppressed and people with Parkinson’s disease and cystic fibrosis.

The government had sought advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) on the matter and Martin said this evening that it would be following the advice received.

“NIAC have recommended that, and government have decided to follow NIAC advice in relation to those with underlying conditions, who are at high-risk of severe illness or death if they get the disease. That’s in line and it’s consistent with NIAC’s overall position of the evidence base for vaccines being that they reduce illness and reduce death,” Martin said this evening.

Glynn added:

NIAC has originally prioritised and looked at it again and have now reprioritised those who are most vulnerable in society. In recent weeks they’ve identified people with a number of underlying conditions which put them at particularly high risk of severe disease or death if they acquire Covid and so those people will now be prioritised for vaccination over the coming weeks and months.

Asked for specifics on the list, Glynn said it was “quite a long list” and would be published in due course.

The government this evening published an updated plan for its response to the pandemic.

The plan makes several references to NIAC and says that the government will “publish a revised vaccine allocation sequence and timetable to incorporate the most recent NIAC advice”.

The plan said this timeline would be published “shortly after the publication of this plan” and would provide an indication of when various cohorts would be vaccinated.

Key workers

The government’s plan does not however bring any further clarity to the two ‘key workers’ cohorts on the vaccine sequencing list.

Sixth on the list is “Key workers (Vaccination Programme)” and 10th is “Key workers in essential jobs who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure”.

These groups have been the subject of much debate with a number of sectors making a case to be included.