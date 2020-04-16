This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 April, 2020
The Explainer: What is the current thinking - in Ireland and abroad - about wearing masks?

Should you wear one? And if you do, what’s the best way of wearing one?

By Aoife Barry Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 6:00 PM
PEOPLE LIVING IN Ireland do not have to wear masks as part of the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 – but people in New York and the Czech Republic do.

So should we be wearing masks, or not? What does the science say? And are homemade cloth masks any use?

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, we take a look at the question of mask-wearing. Reporter Dominic McGrath sets the scene, explaining about which countries or cities are enforcing rules around mask-wearing, and how in some parts of the world mask-wearing is not uncommon.

He outlines the current WHO and ECDC guidance, and what the state of play is in Ireland.

Then Trinity College Dublin virologist Dr Kim Roberts, a previous guest on the podcast, fills us in on what the science tells us about masks and whether they can prevent the spread (or contraction) of Covid-19.


This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Dr Kim Roberts and reporter Dominic McGrath. Design by Palash Somani.

Aoife Barry
