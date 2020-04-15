This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New York residents ordered to wear face masks in stores and on public transport

The New York governor has also announced plans for antibody testing for first responders and essential workers.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 10:09 PM
19 minutes ago 3,822 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5075604
A woman wearing a face mask at 33rd Street Station in Manhattan
Image: Marie LE BLE via PA Images
A woman wearing a face mask at 33rd Street Station in Manhattan
A woman wearing a face mask at 33rd Street Station in Manhattan
Image: Marie LE BLE via PA Images

NEW YORK HAS developed its own antibody test that could help detect those immune to coronavirus as the state looks to gradually end its shutdown, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

He made the announcement as he ordered all residents of the state – the epicentre of America’s coronavirus outbreak – to cover their faces when in stores or using public transit.

Cuomo said 2,000 people would be tested a day, as he works on a plan for a phased reopening of New York, without speeding up the spread of Covid-19 again, following its weeks-long shutdown.

“We’re going to prioritise the antibody testing for first responders and essential workers,” Cuomo told reporters. “It’s a finger prick test so it’s not terribly invasive.”

Officials are battling with how to get crippled economies up and running again without increasing the rate of infections as the world awaits a vaccine for the deadly virus.

Cuomo said he had a “blueprint” centred on testing residents for the virus, and then tracing and isolating those who have it to control the spread.

Health officials believe antibody tests that have just entered the market and look for whether a person has been previously infected are crucial in answering questions about immunity.

It isn’t yet clear whether people who were previously infected will be immune and if so for how long, experts say.

Cuomo announced that another 752 New Yorkers had died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. He failed to give an updated toll but that number would take statewide deaths past 11,000.

The illness has claimed more than 27,000 lives across the United States, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Cuomo said he would sign a decree that would come into effect in three days requiring that everyone in the state cover their mouth and nose when unable to maintain social distancing outside.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been recommending that US citizens wear masks since 3 April.

© – AFP 2020

