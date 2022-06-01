#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Explainer: What’s causing the chaos at Dublin Airport?

Listen to hear travel editor Eoghan Corry explain what’s been causing the recent chaos.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 6:30 PM
FOR WEEKS WE’VE been reporting on delays faced by passengers flying out from Dublin Airport – and last weekend, things reached their lowest point.

After the lifting of Covid restrictions, the airport had struggled to deal with a surge in holidaymakers.

At one stage, it was advising passengers to arrive three and a half hours before their flight to ensure they passed through security in enough time.

But just when it seemed as though the situation was improving, last weekend saw more than 1,000 passengers miss their flights due to delays at airport security. Videos shared on social media showed pretty stark scenes of people queuing for hours outside the airport.

After those chaotic scenes, the government has stepped in to force DAA, the company that operates the airport, to come up with a solid plan for the upcoming bank holiday weekend – and the rest of the summer.

And today, we saw DAA being questioned before an Oireachtas committee about the situation. Its CEO, Dalton Phillips, apologised once again for what happened a few days ago.

But what caused these problems, and what’s being done about them? To help explain more, presenter Michelle Hennessy is joined this week by Eoghan Corry, editor of Air and Travel magazine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan, and Michelle Hennessy.

