Thursday 14 July 2022
The Explainer: Will Dublin’s metro actually be built this time around?

Listen in to hear public transport expert Brian Caulfield of Trinity College Dublin explain.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 7:38 PM
LAST WEEK CAME a relatively unexpected announcement – that a metro for Dublin was still on track (sorry).

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan announced that it’s planned construction will begin on the MetroLink in the mid 2020s, and that it will hopefully be operational by 2034.

This was an updating of an earlier plan for a Metro North, which was first proposed in 2005. The metro was planned to bring passengers across Dublin, stopping off at places like Stephen’s Green, O’Connell St, and Dublin Airport. 

The metro would mean Dublin would join other big cities – like the Chicago with its El train, the Tube in London, and the subway in New York. 

The initial metro plans were temporarily shelved due to the recession, and the MetroLink is set to cost at least €9.5 billion.

So, this time around, will it actually happen? To talk us through what’s involved, presenter Aoife Barry (standing in for Michelle Hennessy) is joined on this week’s episode of The Explainer by Brian Caulfield, Associate Professor at Trinity College Dublin.

Listen here for more:

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan, and Emer Moreau.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

