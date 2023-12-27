Advertisement
The Explainer: The ups and downs of Irish politics in 2023 - and what does 2024 hold?

We’re joined in studio by our Political Correspondent Christina Finn and Political Reporter Jane Matthews to dissect the year that was, and to look at what 2024 what bring.
IRELAND’S COALITION OF Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and The Green Party has survived another year.

It was far from an easy year, with long-running issues at home like housing seemingly no closer to a resolution, and crises abroad leading to country having to take a stand on the world stage.

And through it all, it seemed as though a general election was also just over the horizon.

Who were the political winner and losers? What was the most important legisilation passed?

We also analyse how likely it is that an election will be called in the new year, and what potential banana peels might force the coalition’s hand.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

