# Podcast
The Explainer: What is the American bully XL and do bans on certain dog breeds work?
This week on The Explainer, we speak to Dog Behaviourist Nanci Creedon who tells us more these headline-grabbing dogs and looks at what evidence there is on whether some breeds are more aggressive than others.
40 minutes ago

RECENT REPORTS OF dog attacks in the UK has led to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announcing plans to ban a certain breed of pitbull, the American bully XL.

However, do bans on certain breeds of dog work to reduce such incidents?

Concerns grew over the decision to implement a ban after it was determined that there are severe difficulties with categorising the dogs into the breed.

This week on The Explainer, we speak to dog behaviourist Nanci Creedon who tells us more about how these restrictions and bans impact the behaviours of both the dogs themselves and their owners.

Is there any evidence that these bans are in any way effective? And is there anything to suggest that certain breeds are inherently more aggressive?

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, production assistant Muiris O’Cearbhaill, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
