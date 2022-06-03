The Good Information Podcast: Migration - a contentious issue facing the EU and Ireland

THE WAR IN Ukraine has had a transformative impact on migration in Ireland and the European Union, resulting in the second influx of refugees in as many years following the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The EU’s approach to migration is one of the most contentious issues facing its member states, with differing attitudes towards accepting refugees and asylum seekers a core cleavage between the different wings of the European Parliament.

In this episode of The Good Information Project, host Susan Daly hears from Gráinne Ní Aodha on Ireland’s role within the EU’s approach towards taking in refugees, and whether the current policy “works for the EU, but not for migrants”.

We also look at the results of an Ireland Thinks poll to establish how the Irish public feels about the EU’s approach to migration.

