The Good Information Project is launching The Good Information Podcast

Catch up with all of the in-depth, original reporting from The Good Information Project.

By Carl Kinsella Saturday 21 May 2022, 6:00 AM
THE GOOD INFORMATION Project has spent the last year doing some big, in-depth reporting on the biggest issues facing Ireland and Europe.

Now, we’re launching a new way for you, our readers, to catch up with all of this coverage.

The Good Information Podcast, hosted by Journal Media Managing Editor Susan Daly, will help you dive in to some of Ireland and the EU’s most pressing concerns and take you to the heart of the matter with help from our reporters, expert contributors to our Open Newsroom events, and exclusive data from independent polling company Ireland Thinks.

Each episode will feature interviews with reporters and contributors who immersed themselves in the topics that we’ve covered since March 2021, including Brexit, the future of working, public transport, housing, gender equality and more. 

The opening episode focuses on the idea of a shared island, and what conditions will need to be met before a United Ireland comes into clearer view. We discuss in detail attitudes on both sides of the border, the economic implications of such a move, and whether we can look to Europe for any precedent. 

The 15 episodes will be:

  1. Our Shared Island: What would a united Ireland look like?
  2. The Future Of Work: What should the working week look like after Covid?
  3. China: How does Ireland relate to the last world superpower?
  4. Housing: How to fix Ireland’s housing crisis?
  5. Public Transport: What is and isn’t working with Ireland’s public transport?
  6. Space: Where do Ireland and the EU fit into the current space race?
  7. Migration: What responsibilities, opportunities and problems do the EU and Ireland face with migration?
  8. Climate change and COP26: An in-depth look at the climate crisis.
  9. Ireland, the EU and the UK’s relationship post-Brexit: What will the relationship look like in this post-Brexit world?
  10. Gender Equality: Do women have a seat at the table in key areas?
  11. The New Digital Age: Are Ireland and the EU ready for this new digital age?
  12. The Irish language: An Ghaeilge: Revival or survival?
  13. Misinformation: Are we winning the fight against misinformation?
  14. Healthcare: Can Ireland’s health system be fixed, or is it beyond repair?
  15. Ireland and the EU: What is Europe doing for you?

The Good Information Podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you consume your podcasts.

This work is also co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

