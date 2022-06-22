#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 22 June 2022
Advertisement

QUIZ: How much do you know about the EU and European Parliament?

How much do ‘EU’ know?

By Carl Kinsella Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,670 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5794925

FOR THE FINAL topic of The Good Information Project, we have taken a direct look at Ireland’s role in the EU, how the European Parliament functions, and how Irish people can put their EU citizenship to best use.

Polling regularly bears out that Ireland has the most pro-EU attitudes of all the member states within the bloc — even though we also have a propensity to push back when European treaties are put to us via referendum. 

Since Brexit, we have more MEPs than ever – but what do you know about them, their role in representing you, and how you can make sure your voice is heard in Europe’s democratic processes?

Take our quiz to find out how clued (or might we say, ‘clEUd’) in you are. 

In 1972, Ireland voted by referendum to join the European Communities. What percentage of people voted in favour of accession?
53%
63%

73%
83%
Since Brexit, how many member states does the European Union have?
26
27

28
31
Which of these people is NOT currently an Irish MEP?
Mairead McGuinness
Chris MacManus

Barry Andrews
Frances Fitzgerald
How many referendums did Ireland hold on the Lisbon Treaty?
1
2

3
Who is the President of the European Parliament?
Roberta Metsola
Ursula von der Leyen

Maroš Šefčovič
David Sassoli
How many seats are there in the European Parliament?
166
435

705
1001
How many of Ireland's 13 MEPs are in the S&D, the European Parliament's second-largest voting group?
1
2

3
None
Which of these Irish political parties has the highest number of sitting MEPs?
The Green Party
Sinn Féin

Fine Gael
Fianna Fáil
Which of these is NOT a constituency in Ireland's European elections?
Midlands-North-West
Dublin

South
Leinster-Midwest
Which is the only country besides Ireland to elect its MEPs via the single-transferrable vote system?
Sweden
Finland

Slovakia
Malta
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
President of the European Parliament
Share your result:
You scored out of !
European Commissioner
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Eurosceptic
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie