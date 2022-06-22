QUIZ: How much do you know about the EU and European Parliament?

FOR THE FINAL topic of The Good Information Project, we have taken a direct look at Ireland’s role in the EU, how the European Parliament functions, and how Irish people can put their EU citizenship to best use.

Polling regularly bears out that Ireland has the most pro-EU attitudes of all the member states within the bloc — even though we also have a propensity to push back when European treaties are put to us via referendum.

Since Brexit, we have more MEPs than ever – but what do you know about them, their role in representing you, and how you can make sure your voice is heard in Europe’s democratic processes?

Take our quiz to find out how clued (or might we say, ‘clEUd’) in you are.

In 1972, Ireland voted by referendum to join the European Communities. What percentage of people voted in favour of accession? 53% 63%

73% 83% Since Brexit, how many member states does the European Union have? 26 27

28 31 Which of these people is NOT currently an Irish MEP? Mairead McGuinness Chris MacManus

Barry Andrews Frances Fitzgerald How many referendums did Ireland hold on the Lisbon Treaty? 1 2

3 Who is the President of the European Parliament? Roberta Metsola Ursula von der Leyen

Maroš Šefčovič David Sassoli How many seats are there in the European Parliament? 166 435

705 1001 How many of Ireland's 13 MEPs are in the S&D, the European Parliament's second-largest voting group? 1 2

3 None Which of these Irish political parties has the highest number of sitting MEPs? The Green Party Sinn Féin

Fine Gael Fianna Fáil Which of these is NOT a constituency in Ireland's European elections? Midlands-North-West Dublin

South Leinster-Midwest Which is the only country besides Ireland to elect its MEPs via the single-transferrable vote system? Sweden Finland

Which is the only country besides Ireland to elect its MEPs via the single-transferrable vote system? Sweden Finland

Slovakia Malta