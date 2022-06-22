QUIZ: How much do you know about the EU and European Parliament?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
FOR THE FINAL topic of The Good Information Project, we have taken a direct look at Ireland’s role in the EU, how the European Parliament functions, and how Irish people can put their EU citizenship to best use.
Polling regularly bears out that Ireland has the most pro-EU attitudes of all the member states within the bloc — even though we also have a propensity to push back when European treaties are put to us via referendum.
Since Brexit, we have more MEPs than ever – but what do you know about them, their role in representing you, and how you can make sure your voice is heard in Europe’s democratic processes?
Take our quiz to find out how clued (or might we say, ‘clEUd’) in you are.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)