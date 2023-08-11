The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Advertisement

Friday 11 August 2023
# Newshound Quiz 19
Woof woof baby!
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

Remember last weekend? The long weekend? This coming weekend is going to be just a regular weekend. Two days, 48 hours, no bonus day. It’s hard to accept, but hopefully this quiz will ease the pain somewhat.

Elizabeth Ndudi won gold for Ireland at the European Athletics U20 Championships in which event?
European Athletics
100 metres hurdles
Pole vault

High jump
Long jump
GAAGO announced it would stream three matches from what sport this month?
Inpho
American football
Soccer

Basketball
Rounders
What's the name of the new Covid variant which has been detected in Ireland this week?
Alamy
Aidos
Eris

Apollo
Eta
Which TD criticised the National Ploughing Championships' move towards a cashless ticketing system for this year's event?
Alamy
Charlie McConalogue
Jack Chambers

Cathal Berry
Michael Collins
Which radio presenter announced this week that they would be leaving Today FM?
Today FM
Ian Dempsey
Dermot Whelan

Dave Moore
Matt Cooper
Crowds gathered in which Irish town to honour the funeral cortege of Sinead O'Connor on Tuesday?
Alamy
Monkstown
Blackrock

Bray
Greystones
Who accused Leo Varadkar of having "cheek" for suggesting a "Plan B" solution to the Stormont impasse in Northern Ireland?
Alamy
Jeffrey Donaldson
Arlene Foster

Sammy Wilson
Ian Paisley Jr
Reigning Women's World Cup champions USA were knocked out by which team in this tournament's round of 16?
Alamy
Sweden
Netherlands

Colombia
Jamaica
According to the latest Daft.ie Rental Report, what is the average rent for an apartment in Dublin?
Alamy
€2,111
€2,205

€2,344
€2,467
The first named storm of the season hit Ireland this week. What was it called?
Alamy
Stormy Anthony
Storm Antoni

Storm Andy
Storm Andriy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny.
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

