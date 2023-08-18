Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 18 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Shutterstock/mark gusev
# Newshound Quiz 20
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
2.2k
4
41 minutes ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

Wow, can you believe we’re already at our 20th Edition of The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz. Should we do something to commemorate? Should we throw a party? Should there be a prize?

No. Never. Knowing about the news is its own reward.

Donald Trump was indicted in which state this week on charges of election interference?
Alamy
New York
Florida

Wisconsin
Georgia
An employee of which British institution was dismissed this week after artefacts were stolen?
Shutterstock
British Museum
Victoria and Albert Museum

The Tate Modern
Buckingham Palace
A wildfire on which Spanish island tore through 5,500 acres this week?
Alamy
Majorca
Ibiza

Tenerife
Gran Canaria
Which Irish landmark was vandalised by black paint this week?
Shutterstock
The Spire
The Blarney Stone

The Luke Kelly Head
Molly Malone
Which country this week approved plans to legalise the sale and use of cannabis?`
Shutterstock
Spain
Croatia

Germany
Greece
According to the JNLR stats released for this quarter, which radio programme has the highest average number of listeners?
Shutterstock
The Ryan Tubridy Show
The Pat Kenny Show

Liveline
Morning Ireland
Which government minister this week called Irish banks "complete and utter laggards" in terms of passing on increases in interest rates to savers?
Shutterstock
Simon Harris
Michael McGrath

Paschal Donohoe
Helen McEntee
Which two nations will contest the 2023 Women's World Cup Final?
Shutterstock
Australia and England
Spain and England

Spain and Sweden
USA and England
Which restaurant chain suffered a disastrous fire in Newbridge, Co Kildare this week?
Shutterstock
McDonald's
Supermac's

Apache Pizza
Starbucks
False reports of a missing child off the coast of Portmarnock Beach turned out to be what?
Shutterstock
An inflatable flamingo
A seal

A lobster pot
A shopping trolley
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     