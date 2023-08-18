SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Wow, can you believe we’re already at our 20th Edition of The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz. Should we do something to commemorate? Should we throw a party? Should there be a prize?

No. Never. Knowing about the news is its own reward.

Donald Trump was indicted in which state this week on charges of election interference? Alamy New York Florida

Wisconsin Georgia An employee of which British institution was dismissed this week after artefacts were stolen? Shutterstock British Museum Victoria and Albert Museum

The Tate Modern Buckingham Palace A wildfire on which Spanish island tore through 5,500 acres this week? Alamy Majorca Ibiza

Tenerife Gran Canaria Which Irish landmark was vandalised by black paint this week? Shutterstock The Spire The Blarney Stone

The Luke Kelly Head Molly Malone Which country this week approved plans to legalise the sale and use of cannabis?` Shutterstock Spain Croatia

Germany Greece According to the JNLR stats released for this quarter, which radio programme has the highest average number of listeners? Shutterstock The Ryan Tubridy Show The Pat Kenny Show

Liveline Morning Ireland Which government minister this week called Irish banks "complete and utter laggards" in terms of passing on increases in interest rates to savers? Shutterstock Simon Harris Michael McGrath

Paschal Donohoe Helen McEntee Which two nations will contest the 2023 Women's World Cup Final? Shutterstock Australia and England Spain and England

Spain and Sweden USA and England Which restaurant chain suffered a disastrous fire in Newbridge, Co Kildare this week? Shutterstock McDonald's Supermac's

Apache Pizza Starbucks False reports of a missing child off the coast of Portmarnock Beach turned out to be what? Shutterstock An inflatable flamingo A seal

False reports of a missing child off the coast of Portmarnock Beach turned out to be what? Shutterstock An inflatable flamingo A seal

A lobster pot A shopping trolley