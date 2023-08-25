The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# Newshound Quiz 21
Woof woof baby!
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

Some weeks it can be tricky to make a quiz that finds the right balance of difficulty and accessibility, not to mention a wide variety of subjects and themes. This week I feel like I really nailed it. Enjoy.

What major announcement did Electric Picnic organisers make about next year's festival?
Alamy
There will be no main stage
It will be held in a new location

It will be held two weeks earlier than usual
Tickets will be €60 more expensive
According to a new report by Drinks Industry Group of Ireland, how many pub closures has Ireland seen since 2005?
Shutterstock
1,937
2,022

2,683
3,324
What words were painted by vandals across the chest of Dublin's Molly Malone statue this week?
Alamy
'Plandemic'
'Alive Alive-O'

'Cockles and Mussels'
'7 Years Bad Luck'
Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the little-explored lunar south pole this week. What does Chandrayaan mean?
Alamy
Explorer
Mooncraft

Journey
Spaceman
Rhasidat Adeleke finished in what place when competing in the 400m world championship final?
Alamy
1st
2nd

3rd
4th
Which of these Republicans was not onstage during the first GOP primary debate this week?
Shutterstock
Mike Pence
Tim Scott

Nikki Haley
Marco Rubio
Who was crowned this year's Rose of Tralee?
Alamy
Chicago Rose
Sydney Rose

New York Rose
San Francisco Rose
Whom did Vladimir Putin refer to this week as a 'talented businessman'?
Alamy
Elon Musk
Yevgeny Prigozhin

Donald Trump
Michael O'Leary
Which member of the Irish Women's World Cup team announced her retirement from international football this week?
Alamy
Katie McCabe
Áine O'Gorman

Denise O'Sullivan
Louise Quinn
The ruling party in which country this week passed a motion supporting Irish reunification?
Shutterstock
Canada
New Zealand

Australia
Mexico
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bonafide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

