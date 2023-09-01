The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Happy Electoral Commission Constituency Review 2023 week to all of those who celebrate. Yes, it’s been quite a journey, and this week’s quiz will give you a chance to relive the excitement in full.

Advertisement

As always, there are some general news bits thrown in, so let’s hope you haven’t been focused on the Constituency Review to the exclusion of all else in your life (although nobody would blame you, it’s been thrilling).

Who has replaced Vera Pauw as interim manager of the Ireland Women's football team? Alamy Martina Voss-Tecklenburg Eileen Gleeson

Tom Elmes Gemma Grainger What's the name of the hurricane that hit Florida this week? Alamy Amelia Aurelia

Imelda Idalia It was announced this week that Transport Infrastructure Ireland is set to spend €300 million on what? Alamy New Dublin Bus driver uniforms New Luas trams

New Leap Card design Bulletproof glass for all vehicles The president of which country was arrested by military officers this week? Alamy Zimbabwe Thailand

Guatemala Gabon This week's super blue moon is the last time such an event will be visible until when? Alamy 2024 2028

2037 2123 And now, what you've all been waiting for: the Constituency Review round. A new constituency named Wicklow-Wexford has been created, but how many seats does it have? Alamy 3 4

5 Which of these counties was split into two new constituencies by Electoral Commission report? Kerry Tipperary

Mayo Donegal Which county had its oldest GAA club transferred out of the county constituency? Alamy Kilkenny Waterford

Offaly Laois Which of these constituencies is not real? Dublin Fingal West Cork North-Central

Sligo Kildare South How many Dáil seats are now in Dublin-based constituencies? Alamy 29 39

49 59 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bonafide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share