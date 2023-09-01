The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Happy Electoral Commission Constituency Review 2023 week to all of those who celebrate. Yes, it’s been quite a journey, and this week’s quiz will give you a chance to relive the excitement in full.
As always, there are some general news bits thrown in, so let’s hope you haven’t been focused on the Constituency Review to the exclusion of all else in your life (although nobody would blame you, it’s been thrilling).
