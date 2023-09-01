The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Advertisement

# Newshound Quiz 22
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

Happy Electoral Commission Constituency Review 2023 week to all of those who celebrate. Yes, it’s been quite a journey, and this week’s quiz will give you a chance to relive the excitement in full.

As always, there are some general news bits thrown in, so let’s hope you haven’t been focused on the Constituency Review to the exclusion of all else in your life (although nobody would blame you, it’s been thrilling). 

Who has replaced Vera Pauw as interim manager of the Ireland Women's football team?
Alamy
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg
Eileen Gleeson

Tom Elmes
Gemma Grainger
What's the name of the hurricane that hit Florida this week?
Alamy
Amelia
Aurelia

Imelda
Idalia
It was announced this week that Transport Infrastructure Ireland is set to spend €300 million on what?
Alamy
New Dublin Bus driver uniforms
New Luas trams

New Leap Card design
Bulletproof glass for all vehicles
The president of which country was arrested by military officers this week?
Alamy
Zimbabwe
Thailand

Guatemala
Gabon
This week's super blue moon is the last time such an event will be visible until when?
Alamy
2024
2028

2037
2123
And now, what you've all been waiting for: the Constituency Review round. A new constituency named Wicklow-Wexford has been created, but how many seats does it have?
Alamy
3
4

5
Which of these counties was split into two new constituencies by Electoral Commission report?
Kerry
Tipperary

Mayo
Donegal
Which county had its oldest GAA club transferred out of the county constituency?
Alamy
Kilkenny
Waterford

Offaly
Laois
Which of these constituencies is not real?
Dublin Fingal West
Cork North-Central

Sligo
Kildare South
How many Dáil seats are now in Dublin-based constituencies?
Alamy
29
39

49
59
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bonafide newshound.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
