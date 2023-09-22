SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

You’ve probably been wondering where the The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz has been for the last two weeks. The truth is: I’ve been off. Which means you’ve been off. But break time is over.

It’s time to devote all of your attention to the news once again, because that is the only way you can achieve a perfect score in this week’s Newshound Quiz.

Justin Trudeau this week accused agents of which country's government of committing a murder on Canadian soil? Alamy India Israel

China USA ESB Group announced how much in profit for the first six months of 2023? Alamy €0 €76 million

€376 million €676 million GAA coach Mickey Harte shocked fans by announcing a new role as manager of which county football team? Alamy Tyrone Dublin

Louth Derry According to RTÉ, what were the peak audience figures for Patrick Kielty's first Late Late Show? Alamy 628,000 934,000

1,138,000 1,573,000 Which two Irish authors were named this week on the 2023 Man Booker Prize shortlist? Alamy Paul Lynch and Sebastian Barry Paul Murray and Elaine Feeney

Paul Lynch and Paul Murray Elaine Feeney and Sebastian Barry Rupert Murdoch announced this week that he would step down as chairman of Fox and News Corp. Who will succeed him? Alamy James Murdoch Kendall Murdoch

Elisabeth Murdoch Lachlan Murdoch Who scored Ireland's first try against Tonga at the Rugby World Cup this week? Alamy Tadhg Beirne Johnny Sexton

Mack Hansen Caelan Doris Vladimir Putin this week announced that he would visit which country in October? Alamy North Korea South Africa

China Ukraine Authors such as George RR Martin and John Grisham are suing which tech company for 'theft'? Alamy Meta YouTube

OpenAI Amazon Finish the Leo Varadkar quote: "There are also a lot of countries in the global south that feel that some European countries are ________." Alamy Too rich Evil

