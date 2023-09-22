Advertisement

Dublin: 14°C
# Newshound Quiz 23
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
1 hour ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

You’ve probably been wondering where the The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz has been for the last two weeks. The truth is: I’ve been off. Which means you’ve been off. But break time is over.

It’s time to devote all of your attention to the news once again, because that is the only way you can achieve a perfect score in this week’s Newshound Quiz.

Justin Trudeau this week accused agents of which country's government of committing a murder on Canadian soil?
India
Israel

China
USA
ESB Group announced how much in profit for the first six months of 2023?
€0
€76 million

€376 million
€676 million
GAA coach Mickey Harte shocked fans by announcing a new role as manager of which county football team?
Tyrone
Dublin

Louth
Derry
According to RTÉ, what were the peak audience figures for Patrick Kielty's first Late Late Show?
628,000
934,000

1,138,000
1,573,000
Which two Irish authors were named this week on the 2023 Man Booker Prize shortlist?
Paul Lynch and Sebastian Barry
Paul Murray and Elaine Feeney

Paul Lynch and Paul Murray
Elaine Feeney and Sebastian Barry
Rupert Murdoch announced this week that he would step down as chairman of Fox and News Corp. Who will succeed him?
James Murdoch
Kendall Murdoch

Elisabeth Murdoch
Lachlan Murdoch
Who scored Ireland's first try against Tonga at the Rugby World Cup this week?
Tadhg Beirne
Johnny Sexton

Mack Hansen
Caelan Doris
Vladimir Putin this week announced that he would visit which country in October?
North Korea
South Africa

China
Ukraine
Authors such as George RR Martin and John Grisham are suing which tech company for 'theft'?
Meta
YouTube

OpenAI
Amazon
Finish the Leo Varadkar quote: "There are also a lot of countries in the global south that feel that some European countries are ________."
Too rich
Evil

Dishonest
Hypocritical
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track kid.
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses
