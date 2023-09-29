The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

It was a rare week in Irish news. Not often do we get a major drug bust and a Status Orange storm all in one week, but when it rains it pours. Hopefully you were paying close attention to those events, as well as all the other newsworthy events of the week, because you are about to be raked over the coals for answers. Enjoy.

Which Fine Gael TD this week became the latest to announce their intention not to stand in the next general election? Alamy Richard Bruton Charlie Flanagan

John Paul Phelan Bernard Durkan Bank of Ireland has given their customers how long to pay back any money withdrawn during their infamous summer glitch? Alamy Six months Two weeks

A year 90 days Which Irish podcast won the champion award at the 2023 British Podcast Awards this week? Alamy My Therapist Ghosted Me Redacted Lives

The Blindboy Podcast Second Captains What was the name of the storm that battered Ireland this week? Alamy Agatha Abernathy

Agnes Angela Who this week said of a United Ireland: "We might not be at the falling in love stage, but we’re dating"? Alamy Leo Varadkar Hozier

Bono Paul Mescal What was the name of the Panamanian-registered bulk cargo vessel at the heart of this week's major drug bust? Rolling News MV David MV Edward

MV Dorothy MV Matthew According to Gardaí, how much cocaine was found aboard the ship? Alamy 1,011 kilos 2,353 kilos

3,173 kilos 4,736 kilos Which country is hosting this weekend's Ryder Cup? Alamy Spain USA

Italy Portugal This week, Joe Biden became the first sitting president to do what? Alamy Used a swear word in an official statement Join an ongoing picket line

Turn 80 Do a push-up on television Which television programme did Taoiseach Leo Varadkar controversially refer to in the Dáil this week? Alamy Benefits Street Love/Hate

Panorama Kin Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share

