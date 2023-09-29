The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Advertisement

Friday 29 September 2023
# Newshound Quiz 24
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

It was a rare week in Irish news. Not often do we get a major drug bust and a Status Orange storm all in one week, but when it rains it pours. Hopefully you were paying close attention to those events, as well as all the other newsworthy events of the week, because you are about to be raked over the coals for answers. Enjoy.

Which Fine Gael TD this week became the latest to announce their intention not to stand in the next general election?
Alamy
Richard Bruton
Charlie Flanagan

John Paul Phelan
Bernard Durkan
Bank of Ireland has given their customers how long to pay back any money withdrawn during their infamous summer glitch?
Alamy
Six months
Two weeks

A year
90 days
Which Irish podcast won the champion award at the 2023 British Podcast Awards this week?
Alamy
My Therapist Ghosted Me
Redacted Lives

The Blindboy Podcast
Second Captains
What was the name of the storm that battered Ireland this week?
Alamy
Agatha
Abernathy

Agnes
Angela
Who this week said of a United Ireland: "We might not be at the falling in love stage, but we’re dating"?
Alamy
Leo Varadkar
Hozier

Bono
Paul Mescal
What was the name of the Panamanian-registered bulk cargo vessel at the heart of this week's major drug bust?
Rolling News
MV David
MV Edward

MV Dorothy
MV Matthew
According to Gardaí, how much cocaine was found aboard the ship?
Alamy
1,011 kilos
2,353 kilos

3,173 kilos
4,736 kilos
Which country is hosting this weekend's Ryder Cup?
Alamy
Spain
USA

Italy
Portugal
This week, Joe Biden became the first sitting president to do what?
Alamy
Used a swear word in an official statement
Join an ongoing picket line

Turn 80
Do a push-up on television
Which television programme did Taoiseach Leo Varadkar controversially refer to in the Dáil this week?
Alamy
Benefits Street
Love/Hate

Panorama
Kin
