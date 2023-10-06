The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Advertisement

Friday 6 October 2023 Dublin: 19°C
# Newshound Quiz 25
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

Can you believe it? We’ve already reached the silver jubilee of Friday Newshound Quizzes! There will be no party, there will be no celebration, only further quizzes. Best of luck.

Just Stop Oil protestors interrupted a performance of which stage show in London's West End this week?
Les Miserables
Wicked

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child
Mamma Mia!
Who won the Nobel Prize for Literature this week?
Jon Fosse
Haruki Murakami

Annie Ernaux
Elena Ferrante
Which Irish river was found to have turned a milky white colour in the past week?
Lee
Poddle

Dodder
Liffey
According to a new study by the ESRI, what is the rate of gambling addiction in Ireland?
One in 10
One in 20

One in 30
One in 100
Joe Biden's dog Commander was removed from the White House this week. Why?
Ill health
Key members of staff are allergic

He has bitten 11 Secret Service agents
He keeps urinating in the Oval Office
Which Republic of Ireland footballer announced this week that he would be retiring from international football at the end of the year?
Jeff Hendrick
Seamus Coleman

Shane Duffy
James McClean
Which actor warned fans this week of a scam involving AI using the actor's image to sell a dental plan?
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks

Will Smith
Michael B Jordan
Who this week referred to a border poll as "not even on the horizon"?
Rishi Sunak
Suella Braveman

Penny Mordaunt
Keir Starmer
Ireland was confirmed as a cohost nation of Euro 2028 after which country ended their rival bid?
Greece
Croatia

Turkey
Serbia
Which French city is reportedly experiencing a scourge of bedbugs at the moment?
Marseille
Paris

Toulouse
Nice
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
