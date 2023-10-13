Advertisement

Friday 13 October 2023
Newshound Quiz 26
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

This week saw the announcement of Budget 2024, though public attention has undoubtedly been split between domestic affairs and the tumult in Gaza. There has also been political uncertainty in the United States, and a pivotal Rugby World Cup quarter final to look forward to. 

Plenty to wrap our head around this week. How much attention have you been paying? Put yourself to the test with this week’s Journal Friday Newshound Quiz.

Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand will take place in which stadium?
Alamy
Parc Des Princes
Stade De France

Paris La Défense Arena
Stade Vélodrome
Which city announced this week it would ban petrol and diesel cars from its city centre by 2025?
Alamy
Oslo
Copenhagen

Stockholm
Helsinki
Which of these Labour TDs announced that they would not be contesting the next general election?
Alamy
Duncan Smith
Seán Sherlock

Alan Kelly
Aodhán Ó Riordáin
Vladimir Putin made a trip abroad this week for the first time since an International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March. Where did he go?
Alamy
Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan
Tajikistan
Which US congressman dropped out of the race for Speaker of the House just a day after being nominated?
Alamy
Jim Jordan
Kevin McCarthy

Steve Scalise
Matt Gaetz
Which couple revealed this week that they have been separated since 2016?
Alamy
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Beyoncé and JAY Z

David and Victoria Beckham
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
And now, for the Budget round! Everyone loves the Budget round. How much did the price of a pack of cigarettes go up by in this year's Budget?
Alamy
25c
50c

75c
€1
Michael McGrath delivered this year's Budget speech as Minister for Finance. Who was the last Fianna Fáil TD to do so?
Alamy
Brian Cowen
Bertie Ahern

Mary Coughlan
Brian Lenihan
Sinn Féin spokesperson for finance Pearse Doherty called it a "Budget for _______"?
Alamy
Chancers
Farmers

Landlords
The government and their friends
Following Budget 2024, what is the new standard rate cut off point for income tax?
Alamy
€39,000
€40,000

€41,000
€42,000
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

