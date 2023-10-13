The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

This week saw the announcement of Budget 2024, though public attention has undoubtedly been split between domestic affairs and the tumult in Gaza. There has also been political uncertainty in the United States, and a pivotal Rugby World Cup quarter final to look forward to.

Plenty to wrap our head around this week. How much attention have you been paying? Put yourself to the test with this week’s Journal Friday Newshound Quiz.

Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand will take place in which stadium? Alamy Parc Des Princes Stade De France

Paris La Défense Arena Stade Vélodrome Which city announced this week it would ban petrol and diesel cars from its city centre by 2025? Alamy Oslo Copenhagen

Stockholm Helsinki Which of these Labour TDs announced that they would not be contesting the next general election? Alamy Duncan Smith Seán Sherlock

Alan Kelly Aodhán Ó Riordáin Vladimir Putin made a trip abroad this week for the first time since an International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March. Where did he go? Alamy Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan Tajikistan Which US congressman dropped out of the race for Speaker of the House just a day after being nominated? Alamy Jim Jordan Kevin McCarthy

Steve Scalise Matt Gaetz Which couple revealed this week that they have been separated since 2016? Alamy Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Beyoncé and JAY Z

David and Victoria Beckham Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis And now, for the Budget round! Everyone loves the Budget round. How much did the price of a pack of cigarettes go up by in this year's Budget? Alamy 25c 50c

75c €1 Michael McGrath delivered this year's Budget speech as Minister for Finance. Who was the last Fianna Fáil TD to do so? Alamy Brian Cowen Bertie Ahern

Mary Coughlan Brian Lenihan Sinn Féin spokesperson for finance Pearse Doherty called it a "Budget for _______"? Alamy Chancers Farmers

Landlords The government and their friends Following Budget 2024, what is the new standard rate cut off point for income tax? Alamy €39,000 €40,000

You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses.