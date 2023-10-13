The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
This week saw the announcement of Budget 2024, though public attention has undoubtedly been split between domestic affairs and the tumult in Gaza. There has also been political uncertainty in the United States, and a pivotal Rugby World Cup quarter final to look forward to.
Plenty to wrap our head around this week. How much attention have you been paying? Put yourself to the test with this week’s Journal Friday Newshound Quiz.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site