Friday 20 October 2023
Newshound Quiz 27
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

Oh, it’s been a long week. A hard aul’ slog. We know what will take the edge off. That’s right. A nice, old-fashioned quiz. So sit back, relax, and prove your worth as a human being by getting 10/10.

Which famous American singer made a surprise appearance on Liveline this week?
Alamy
Lionel Richie
Dolly Parton

Garth Brooks
Billy Joel
By what score did New Zealand beat Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final?
Alamy
21-7
28-24

27-18
30-29
Finish the quote made by Michael D Higgins this week: "I don't give instructions to ______."
Alamy
The Taoiseach
The Irish people

The Pope
My wife
Which date was given this week as the earliest possible opening time for the National Children's Hospital?
Alamy
April 2024
October 2024

April 2025
January 2026
Donald Trump-ally Jim Jordan is seeking the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives. How many votes for the role has he lost so far this week?
Alamy
2
3

4
5
Which Independent TD announced this week that they would not be contesting the next general election?
Alamy
Danny Healy-Rae
Mattie McGrath

Catherine Connolly
Marc MacSharry
What is the name of the storm that caused major flooding in parts of Ireland this week?
Alamy
Babet
Bobette

Bette
Biddy
Which major company announced it would be selling all of its Irish establishments outside of Dublin and Belfast?
Alamy
KFC
Wetherspoon

Brewdog
Krispy Kreme
Roughly how many students received their Junior Cert results this week?
Alamy
23,000
45,000

59,000
71,000
A cancelled meeting between Joe Biden and Arab leaders was scheduled to take place in which country?
Alamy
Kuwait
UAE

Jordan
Bahrain
