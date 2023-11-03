Advertisement

Newshound Quiz 28
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

How closely have you been watching the news this week? The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz is designed to test how well you’ve been paying attention. Enjoy!

Dominic Cummings claimed this week that Boris Johnson asked whether which of these things could cure Covid?
Alamy
Blowing a hairdryer up your nose
Sitting in a sauna

Saltwater nasal irrigation
Cocaine
Who told press this week that AI poses "one of the biggest threats to humanity"?
Alamy
Joe Biden
Donald Trump

Elon Musk
Paddy Cosgrave
What was the name of the storm that hit Ireland this week?
Rolling News
Cian
Ciarán

Kieran
Conor
Which actor shouted 'Shame on you' while giving evidence druing a lawsuit this week?
Alamy
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci

Joe Mantegna
Robert De Niro
Which name was misspelled on the medals given to Dublin marathon runners this week?
Alamy
Yeats
Wilde

Nobel
Beckett
What is the name of the "new" Beatles song released this week?
Alamy
We Were Friends
Time to Time

Now and Then
Eleanor Rigby 2
Which country or countries will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup after all rival bids dropped out?
Alamy
Australia and New Zealand
Bahrain, UAE and Jordan

Morocco, Spain and Portugal
Saudi Arabia
What was awarded Word of the Year by Collins Dictionary this week?
Alamy
AI
Greedflation

Nepobaby
Ulez
Dublin Fire Brigade said they received how many calls on Halloween night?
Rolling News
One every 10 seconds
One every 70 seconds

One every three minutes
One every ten minutes
How many assaults did An Garda Síochána record last year?
Rolling News
12,353
22,654

32,475
42,434
