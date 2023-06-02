Advertisement

Friday 2 June 2023
# Newshound Quiz 9
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
752
1
26 minutes ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time. 

Summer has begun in earnest. The sun is shining, the cans are out, the tops are off. But is the news taking a break? It is not. If anything, the news will only intensify. The news will multiply. The news will always find a way to thrive. You will not escape it.

So why not try to beat it, by getting 10/10 in The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz?

Which country this week became the third to send civilians into space?
Alamy
Japan
China

South Korea
Germany
Evelyn Cusack retired this week. What broadcasting role is she most associated with?
News anchor
Sports commentator

Radio DJ
Weather forecaster
Succession ended this week after four seasons on air. Who created the show?
HBO
Mark Mylod
Jesse Armstrong

Jeremy Strong
Adam McKay
Which of these rappers is suing drinks company Diageo?
Wikipedia
JAY Z
Kanye West

Cardi B
P Diddy
Who said this week: "I don’t think Cork-Dublin flights will return"?
Alamy
Eamon Ryan
Michael O'Leary

Leo Varadkar
Micheál Martin
2022 Census data revealed that Catholicism in Ireland had fallen to what level?
Alamy
49%
59%

69%
79%
Staying with the Census for a moment: Census 2022 puts Ireland's population at what figure?
Alamy
5,149,139
5,974,213

4,582,492
6,163,227
Which tennis player got in trouble this week for writing a political message on a television camera lens?
Alamy
Nick Kyrgios
Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic
Stanislas Wawrinka
A new study found that two-thirds of all Covid deaths occurred at which locations?
Alamy
Care homes
Hospitals

Private residences
Which country signed a Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 into law this week?
Shutterstock
Uganda
Rwanda

Philippines
Russia














