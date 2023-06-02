SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Summer has begun in earnest. The sun is shining, the cans are out, the tops are off. But is the news taking a break? It is not. If anything, the news will only intensify. The news will multiply. The news will always find a way to thrive. You will not escape it.

So why not try to beat it, by getting 10/10 in The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz?

Which country this week became the third to send civilians into space? Alamy Japan China

South Korea Germany Evelyn Cusack retired this week. What broadcasting role is she most associated with? News anchor Sports commentator

Radio DJ Weather forecaster Succession ended this week after four seasons on air. Who created the show? HBO Mark Mylod Jesse Armstrong

Jeremy Strong Adam McKay Which of these rappers is suing drinks company Diageo? Wikipedia JAY Z Kanye West

Cardi B P Diddy Who said this week: "I don’t think Cork-Dublin flights will return"? Alamy Eamon Ryan Michael O'Leary

Leo Varadkar Micheál Martin 2022 Census data revealed that Catholicism in Ireland had fallen to what level? Alamy 49% 59%

69% 79% Staying with the Census for a moment: Census 2022 puts Ireland's population at what figure? Alamy 5,149,139 5,974,213

4,582,492 6,163,227 Which tennis player got in trouble this week for writing a political message on a television camera lens? Alamy Nick Kyrgios Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic Stanislas Wawrinka A new study found that two-thirds of all Covid deaths occurred at which locations? Alamy Care homes Hospitals

Private residences Which country signed a Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 into law this week? Shutterstock Uganda Rwanda

