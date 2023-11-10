Advertisement

Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
IN DESPERATE NEED of some light relief this Friday lunchtime? 

Look no further. The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz is here, providing you with both the opportunity to test your own knowledge of this past week’s events, and the opportunity to lord it over your friends should you get a higher score than them. Because quizzes are about knowledge, but they’re also about winning.

Enjoy!

Which UK cabinet minister is under pressure this week for their confusing comments on "hate marchers" in Ulster?
Alamy
Johnny Mercer
Suella Braverman

Michael Gove
Grand Shapps
Which Irish MEP announced this week that they would not contest the next European elections?
Alamy
Mick Wallace
Seán Kelly

Ciarán Cuffe
Frances Fitzgerald
The Italian government seized €779 million from which company this week?
Alamy
Shell
Meta

Airbnb
HSBC
What is the name of the new Chief Constable of the PSNI, appointed this week?
Alamy
Simon Byrne
Deirdre Toner

Jon Boutcher
Andrew Jenkins
This week, the EU executive recommended opening formal membership talks with which two nations?
Alamy
Ukraine and Azerbaijan
Ukraine and Moldova

Ukraine and Belarus
Ukraine and Serbia
According to the JNLR figures, which of these is the most listened-to radio programme in Ireland?
Alamy
Liveline
The Last Word with Matt Cooper

Morning Ireland
Drivetime
Roy Keane was unveiled as a brand ambassador for which company this week?
Alamy
Adidas
Just For Men

Gillette
Diadora
Which Irish rugby international announced his retirement from the game this week?
Alamy
Peter O'Mahony
Andrew Conway

Conor Murray
Josh van der Flier
Finish the quote made by Donald Trump in court this week: "I became president because of my _______."
Alamy
Wall
Hair

Money
Brand
The actor strike in the United States was ended by an agreement between unions and studios after how many days?
Alamy
55
118

167
223
