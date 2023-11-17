Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 17 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Newshound Quiz 30

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
1.3k
3
26 minutes ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

How are we already on 30 of these? How can there possibly be that much news? Fortunately, we have once again distilled the week’s news into quiz form, all for your enjoyment. 

The state of New York announced this week that it is suing which major company over plastic pollution in the water supply?
Alamy
Coca Cola
PepsiCo

Nestlé
McDonald's
David Cameron made a shock return to UK politics this week when he was appointed to which Cabinet position?
Alamy
Deputy Prime Minister
Home Secretary

Chancellor of the Exchequer
Foreign Secretary
Which world leader did Joe Biden refer to as a 'dictator' this week?
Alamy
Xi Jinping
Benjamin Netanyahu

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
Ryan Tubridy announced his return to the airwaves this week. Which of these Irish stations is among the four that will broadcast his new show?
Alamy
Newstalk
Today FM

Q102
RTÉ Radio One
Which Irish MEP became the second in as many weeks to confirm that they would not seek re-election?
Alamy
Grace O'Sullivan
Clare Daly

Deirdre Clune
Barry Andrews
According to a plan published by RTÉ this week, the national broadcaster plans to reduce its workforce by how many people over the next five years?
Alamy
200
400

600
800
David Norris announced this week that he would be retiring from the Seanad. When did he become a Senator?
Alamy
1979
1983

1987
1991
Which of these people was NOT announced as a contestant in this year's edition of I'm A Celebrity?
Alamy
Nicky Byrne
Nigel Farage

Jamie-Lynn Spears
Josie Gibson
What was the name of the storm that hit Ireland this week?
Alamy
Storm Debbie
Storm Deborah

Storm Deb
Storm Debi
Which Republican candidate for the presidential nomination dropped out of the primary race this week?
Alamy
Tim Scott
Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy
Chris Christie
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     