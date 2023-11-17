The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

How are we already on 30 of these? How can there possibly be that much news? Fortunately, we have once again distilled the week’s news into quiz form, all for your enjoyment.

The state of New York announced this week that it is suing which major company over plastic pollution in the water supply? Alamy Coca Cola PepsiCo

Nestlé McDonald's David Cameron made a shock return to UK politics this week when he was appointed to which Cabinet position? Alamy Deputy Prime Minister Home Secretary

Chancellor of the Exchequer Foreign Secretary Which world leader did Joe Biden refer to as a 'dictator' this week? Alamy Xi Jinping Benjamin Netanyahu

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Ryan Tubridy announced his return to the airwaves this week. Which of these Irish stations is among the four that will broadcast his new show? Alamy Newstalk Today FM

Q102 RTÉ Radio One Which Irish MEP became the second in as many weeks to confirm that they would not seek re-election? Alamy Grace O'Sullivan Clare Daly

Deirdre Clune Barry Andrews According to a plan published by RTÉ this week, the national broadcaster plans to reduce its workforce by how many people over the next five years? Alamy 200 400

600 800 David Norris announced this week that he would be retiring from the Seanad. When did he become a Senator? Alamy 1979 1983

1987 1991 Which of these people was NOT announced as a contestant in this year's edition of I'm A Celebrity? Alamy Nicky Byrne Nigel Farage

Jamie-Lynn Spears Josie Gibson What was the name of the storm that hit Ireland this week? Alamy Storm Debbie Storm Deborah

Storm Deb Storm Debi Which Republican candidate for the presidential nomination dropped out of the primary race this week? Alamy Tim Scott Nikki Haley

