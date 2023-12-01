The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Can you believe it’s December already? The final chapter of 2023? Let’s not think about it too hard. Let’s distract ourselves with a nice quiz.

Which sitting Fianna Fáil TD announced this week that they would be running for European Parliament next year? Alamy Barry Cowen Dara Calleary

Anne Rabbitte James Lawless What is the name of the Irish satellite due to be launched into space this week? X/EIRSAT-1 SPÁS-1 EIRSAT-1

RÉALTÍN-1 IRELITE-1 RTÉ announced this week that Fair City would no longer be on four nights a week starting from January. How many nights a week will it be on? Alamy 1 2

3 5 Which TD caused controversy this week in the Dáil by holding up a picture of a man drinking from a can on some steps in Dublin city centre? Alamy Helen McEntee Louise O'Reilly

Jack Chambers Ivana Bacik Former White House advisor and US diplomat Henry Kissinger died this week at what age? Alamy 70 80

90 100 Which music festival announced this week that it would not be taking place in 2024? Alamy All Together Now Indiependence

Other Voices Longitude This month sees Dubai host the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference. By what other name will this year's conference be known? COP8 COP18

COP28 COP38 What were the average viewing figures released by RTÉ for this year's Late Late Toy Show? Alamy 1,461,800 1,000,750

1,839,000 2,734,100 Who did former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock refer to this week as a "malign actor"? Alamy Nigel Farage Leo Varadkar

Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings Which of Shane MacGowan's former bandmates remembered the late singer this week with the tribute "O Captain! My Captain! Our fearful trip is done"? Alamy Spider Stacy Jem Finer

