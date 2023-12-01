Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 1 December 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Newshound Quiz 32

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
3.0k
0
1 hour ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Can you believe it’s December already? The final chapter of 2023? Let’s not think about it too hard. Let’s distract ourselves with a nice quiz.

Which sitting Fianna Fáil TD announced this week that they would be running for European Parliament next year?
Alamy
Barry Cowen
Dara Calleary

Anne Rabbitte
James Lawless
What is the name of the Irish satellite due to be launched into space this week?
X/EIRSAT-1
SPÁS-1
EIRSAT-1

RÉALTÍN-1
IRELITE-1
RTÉ announced this week that Fair City would no longer be on four nights a week starting from January. How many nights a week will it be on?
Alamy
1
2

3
5
Which TD caused controversy this week in the Dáil by holding up a picture of a man drinking from a can on some steps in Dublin city centre?
Alamy
Helen McEntee
Louise O'Reilly

Jack Chambers
Ivana Bacik
Former White House advisor and US diplomat Henry Kissinger died this week at what age?
Alamy
70
80

90
100
Which music festival announced this week that it would not be taking place in 2024?
Alamy
All Together Now
Indiependence

Other Voices
Longitude
This month sees Dubai host the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference. By what other name will this year's conference be known?
COP8
COP18

COP28
COP38
What were the average viewing figures released by RTÉ for this year's Late Late Toy Show?
Alamy
1,461,800
1,000,750

1,839,000
2,734,100
Who did former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock refer to this week as a "malign actor"?
Alamy
Nigel Farage
Leo Varadkar

Boris Johnson
Dominic Cummings
Which of Shane MacGowan's former bandmates remembered the late singer this week with the tribute "O Captain! My Captain! Our fearful trip is done"?
Alamy
Spider Stacy
Jem Finer

Phillip Chevron
James Fearnley
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags