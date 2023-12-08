The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

The weather has truly turned, there are colds going around, it’s time to wrap yourself up in a blanket and take a nice quiz. Have you been following the news this week? Prove it!

A Japanese space engineering company this week tested a form of rocket fuel based on what ingredient? Alamy Vodka Guinness

Cow dung Dead bodies A new study has found that 70% of all individuals who have served as judges of Ireland's Supreme Court were graduates of which institution? Alamy Trinity College, Dublin UCD

The Garda College UCC Which African nation declared a state of emergency this week following major floods? Alamy Seychelles Mauritius

Comoros Madagascar Which novel was named An Post Irish Book of the Year this week? Alamy Prophet Song by Paul Lynch The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

Water by John Boyne How To Build A Boat by Elaine Feeney Who was named as Time's Person of the Year this week? Alamy Motaz Azaiza Antonio Guterres

Taylor Swift Beyoncé What new accoutrement is being trialled from this week as part of the new Garda uniform? Alamy Baseball cap Beanie hat

Heelies A tie The trailer for the latest instalment in which popular game series was released this week? Alamy Tekken Zelda

Super Smash Bros Grand Theft Auto It was announced this week that Dublin would twin with which city? Alamy Khan Yunis Hebron

Jerusalem Ramallah This week, Iarnród Éireann announced its “fastest ever scheduled service” between Cork and Dublin. How long will the journey take? Alamy One hour and 59 minutes Two hours and 14 minutes

Two hours and 19 minutes Three hours and one minute What was named Oxford's Word of the Year for 2023 this week? Alamy Swiftie Rizz

Situationship Vibes Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share

Advertisement