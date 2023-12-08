The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
The weather has truly turned, there are colds going around, it’s time to wrap yourself up in a blanket and take a nice quiz. Have you been following the news this week? Prove it!
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site