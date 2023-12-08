Advertisement

Newshound Quiz 33

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

The weather has truly turned, there are colds going around, it’s time to wrap yourself up in a blanket and take a nice quiz. Have you been following the news this week? Prove it!

A Japanese space engineering company this week tested a form of rocket fuel based on what ingredient?
Vodka
Guinness

Cow dung
Dead bodies
A new study has found that 70% of all individuals who have served as judges of Ireland's Supreme Court were graduates of which institution?
Trinity College, Dublin
UCD

The Garda College
UCC
Which African nation declared a state of emergency this week following major floods?
Seychelles
Mauritius

Comoros
Madagascar
Which novel was named An Post Irish Book of the Year this week?
Prophet Song by Paul Lynch
The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

Water by John Boyne
How To Build A Boat by Elaine Feeney
Who was named as Time's Person of the Year this week?
Motaz Azaiza
Antonio Guterres

Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
What new accoutrement is being trialled from this week as part of the new Garda uniform?
Baseball cap
Beanie hat

Heelies
A tie
The trailer for the latest instalment in which popular game series was released this week?
Tekken
Zelda

Super Smash Bros
Grand Theft Auto
It was announced this week that Dublin would twin with which city?
Khan Yunis
Hebron

Jerusalem
Ramallah
This week, Iarnród Éireann announced its “fastest ever scheduled service” between Cork and Dublin. How long will the journey take?
One hour and 59 minutes
Two hours and 14 minutes

Two hours and 19 minutes
Three hours and one minute
What was named Oxford's Word of the Year for 2023 this week?
Swiftie
Rizz

Situationship
Vibes
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

